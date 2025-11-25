Crash closes Interstate 95 South in Virginia. Traffic tied up in Chesterfield County.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — All lanes of Interstate 95 south are closed in Chesterfield County due to a tractor trailer crash.

The crash was reported Tuesday morning near the 95-Route 288 interchange, at mile marker 62.8.

Images from the crash scene showed a tractor trailer that appeared to have crashed off the interstate under the Coxendale Road bridge.

Traffic is being detoured at Exit 62.

The Coxendale Road bridge is also closed.

The southbound Route 288 ramp to southbound I-95 is closed. Traffic is being detoured at Route 1.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information or photos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.