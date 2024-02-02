Watch Now
Crash closes lanes on Route 288 in Chesterfield County

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on February 2, 2024
Posted at 1:17 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 13:17:44-05

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A crash has closed Route 288 South, near Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

"Traffic is being directed from VA-288 South to Route 7225 (Watkins Center Parkway) to return to VA-288 South. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email.

