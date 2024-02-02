Crash closes lanes on Route 288 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A crash has closed Route 288 South, near Midlothian Turnpike, in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

"Traffic is being directed from VA-288 South to Route 7225 (Watkins Center Parkway) to return to VA-288 South. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes to avoid delays," a VDOT spokesperson wrote in an email.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip. If you see breaking news, and can do so safely, shoot a photo or video and send it to CBS 6. You can also upload photos to our Facebook page or email pics@wtvr.com from your phone.