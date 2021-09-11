Crash closes I-95 south near Boulevard in Richmond: 'Expect delays'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Authorities are warning drivers to expect delays after a wreck closed all lanes of I-95 south near the Boulevard exit in Richmond Saturday morning.

VDOT officials said in an email around 6:10 a.m. that the wreck had closed all southbound lanes as well as the interstate's northbound left lane and shoulder.

"Traffic should follow any detours in place and are urged to use alternate routes until lanes reopen," VDOT officials said.

Officials said southbound traffic was being diverted off at the Boulevard exit.

"Drivers should continue to follow traffic control direction and expect delays until further notice," VDOT officials wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

