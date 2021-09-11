PHOTOS: Tanker truck fuel spill closes I-95 in Richmond

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Tanker truck fuel spill shuts down I-95 south in Richmond on Sept. 11, 2021. Richmond Fire Department

Prev 1 / Ad Next