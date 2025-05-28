Crash closes I-295N lanes near Route 10

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A crash has closed all lanes of I-295 North near Route 10 in Chesterfield County, according to VDOT.

The tractor-trailer crash is reported at mile marker 17.7, and drivers are being diverted off the interstate at Exit 16.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

<b class="rte2-style-bold">Blue Sky</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Facebook</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Instagram</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">X</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">Threads</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">TikTok</b> | <b class="rte2-style-bold">YouTube</b>

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, <i>click here</i>.