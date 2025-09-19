Crane tips onto Virginia apartment building

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A crane tipped over and crashed onto an apartment building in Virginia Beach on Friday morning, displacing people from two units but causing no injuries.

Virginia Beach fire crews responded to the Pembroke Square Apartments in the Aragona Village section of the city at approximately 10:44 a.m. for a technical rescue operation.

When crews arrived, they discovered the crane had tipped over with its boom resting on the apartment building's roof.

Virginia Beach Fire Department Incident at Pembroke Square Apartments

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Officials temporarily closed roads while crews worked at the scene.

The building was not condemned following the incident, but two apartment units were displaced due to the crane's impact.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.