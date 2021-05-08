Watch
Virginia craft beer pioneer Steve Crandall dead at 64

Posted at 8:12 AM, May 08, 2021
ROSELAND, Va. — Steve Crandall, a pioneer of craft beer in Virginia and co-founder of Devils Backbone Brewing, died on Sunday, the company announced on social media. He was 64.

His wife, Heidi Crandall told The News-Leader that Steve Crandall was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and chose treatment, but always maintained hope.

Heidi Crandall says her husband “did not let the cancer define him, and his resilience and strength continues to inspire all of us."

The Crandalls founded Devils Backbone in 2008, winning national titles and medals.

Anheuser-Busch acquired Devils Backbone in 2016.

Steve Crandall also owned a building company, Tectonics Custom Homes.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
