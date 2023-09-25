5th annual Crab & Q in Richmond helps 'celebrate community'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The annual Crab and Q event returned to Richmond's East End for a fifth year on Sunday afternoon.

The free event, which is hosted by James “JJ” Minor and the Help Me, Help You Foundation, was held at 815 North 35th Street.

There was lots of free food, including crabs, music, health screenings, voter registration and educational resources.

Several community leaders were honored, including the late Congressman Donald McEachin, Congresswoman Jennifer McClellan and former Gov. Bob McDonnell.

"We saw during COVID how important community is, and so I think it's always a good opportunity for us to get together and celebrate community, especially for our young kids," McClellan said. "And there is so much violence going on that we want to make sure that we are giving people an opportunity to come together for a positive cause..."

The event wrapped up with a stop the violence motorcade through the city streets led by the 804 Car Club.

