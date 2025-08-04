Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Innsbrook shooting, police say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in the Innsbrook area of Henrico County on Monday morning, according to police.

First responders were called to a hotel in the 4000 block of Cox Road around 6:10 a.m. Once they arrived, officers found a man inside a room with a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are life-threatening, according to police.

"Detectives within the Criminal Investigations Section continue to look into what occurred but it’s believed to be domestic-related," a news release from police said.

Anyone with information can email Henrico police at police@henrico.gov or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 804-780-1000 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

