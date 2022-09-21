As plans for COVID memorial move forward, Goochland neighbors express concerns

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A groundbreaking ceremony was held in Goochland County on Wednesday to kickstart work on a former golf course that a Richmond non-profit hopes to turn into a memorial for lives lost to COVID-19.

"Gardens of tranquility is a place where healing begins," Dr. Arlene Simmons, the founder of the Humanitarian Ambassadors of America Community Development Corporation, said.

Simmons purchased the land that used to hold the Royal Virginia Golf Course through her 25-year-old Richmond non-profit. She said she was inspired by the children who shared what they lost due to the pandemic, including family.

"In the pain of their grief, these young minds decided it was not only important but necessary to remember loved ones in an honorable and permanent way," Simmons said.

Simmons said the idea is four phases of development with a $33 million price tag.

The memorial wall and rock gardens will also honor those lost to other issues and kids lost to gun violence. It will also have spaces for people to experience things like golfing, hiking or gardening.

"It's a challenge if you've never been exposed to it but it's happiness when you are exposed to it," Simmons said.

However, yard signs expressing opposition greeted attendees as they entered on the only road leading to the property.

Homeowners say that while the memorial has good intentions, they are concerned about increased traffic and upkeep and they haven't been included in any conversations about planning.

Simmons said they didn't have to because they are not part of the homeowner's association and they aren't planning for anything outside the property's current zoning.

"It's a rural area, everything is beautiful here. And so we don't want anything to change, we just want to blend in," Simmons said.

However, Simmons said when they begin designing the first phase, they will keep the county updated on what they do and she said the neighbors will have a seat at the table.

"We want them to welcome us and we welcome them to be here," Simmons said.

Simmons said they will begin the design process for the first phase next month and they hope to have at least finished renovating the clubhouse. They also hope to have built one memorial garden and a wall for a ribbon-cutting ceremony sometime in December.

CBS 6 reached out to Goochland County about these plans and they said while they have met with the non-profit, because there are no formal land use or zoning submissions, it is still too early to say what may be required to make these plans a reality.

However, if one is needed and filed, there will be public meetings about the request. They added that they encourage all new businesses and organizations to create an open dialogue on their plans and engage the greater community.