Virginia business owner still struggling 1 year after tornado destroyed store

COURTLAND, Va. -- A Virginia business owner credits her faith with helping her get through the past year after a powerful storm brought tornadoes that destroyed several businesses and homes across Central Virginia.

One of the hardest hit areas was the small town of Courtland in rural Southampton County where Christina Griggs operates a lawn and tractor supply store.

The tornadoes that spurred up as Tropical Storm Isaias moved across Virginia on Aug. 4, 2020, completely gutted the Palm Tree Inn Motel.

Today there is just an empty lot where that business once sat.

WTVR Former site of Palm Tree Inn Motel.

Griggs' said that when she arrived the next day, she almost walked right past her shop, which was next door to the motel, because it was gone.

In fact, she said all that was left was one sign on the wall.

One year later she still cannot check the weather without getting nervous.

“Every time. Even looking at you right now, my anxiety is still up high. Because of course it's gloomy today as it was one year ago,” Griggs said. “It's hard, but as long as you believe, you can successfully obtain anything.”

The same storm also damaged a winery in Lancaster County.