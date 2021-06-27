Watch
Police: SUV driver killed in Chesterfield crash hit tree

Chesterfield County Police Car Night Generic
Posted at 12:58 AM, Jun 27, 2021
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a wreck that killed the driver of an SUV Saturday night in Chesterfield County.

Lt. John Payne Jr. with Chesterfield Police said officers were called to the 600 block of North Courthouse Road around 10:05 p.m. after the driver of an Isuzu Rodeo veered off the road and hit a tree.

Police said the driver, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

"Police continue their investigation into this incident," officers said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

