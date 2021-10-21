Watch
Court won't reconsider decision allowing Lee statue removal

WTVR, @matthewfultztv
Robert E Lee Statue Sept 7 2021 3.jpg
Posted at 3:35 PM, Oct 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-21 15:35:05-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia’s Supreme Court won’t reconsider its decision to allow removing a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee that was cut into pieces and hauled away from Richmond’s Monument Avenue weeks ago.

On Thursday, the court denied a motion for rehearing and a motion for clarification and all relief requested.

Four property owners who failed to block the removal filed the motion last month, alleging the justices made “several fundamental errors” in their Sept. 2 decision.

A statement from Attorney General Mark Herring’s office said Herring was proud of his work on this case and the denial of the “plaintiff’s last-ditch effort” means this is the end of the case.

