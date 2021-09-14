Court finds cause to move ahead with case against teen accused of murder of Lucia Bremer

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A Henrico Court certified moving forward to prosecute the 14-year-old boy accused of murdering 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in March.

Henrico's Commonwealth's Attorney Shannon Taylor said that her office has requested to charge the accused teenager as an adult.

Police say Bremer was walking with a friend near Godwin High School on March 26 when someone approached the girls and shot Bremer. The 14-year-old boy was arrested the next day.

Henrico Police said that there was no connection between the teens. Taylor added that the gun charges for the gun owner are forthcoming.

The hearing is set for November 22.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.