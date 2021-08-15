Couple creates stash box for marijuana, aims to 'educate' Virginians

SUFFOLK, Va. -- As of July 1, traveling in your car with up to an ounce of marijuana is legal in Virginia as long as it's in a sealed container, in your trunk and you aren't smoking while driving.

"Traveling with your marijuana in a baggie in your car while driving is not a good idea," said Sarah Kiah Morton.

But the law is gray as far as the Commonwealth's open container law for weed in your car. The law says it needs to be in your trunk, but also in the original, sealed manufacturer's container.

"There is no original, sealed manufacturer's container right now with the way the Virginia market is set up," Sarah Kiah Morton said. "The goal is to make sure you avoid permissive inference, which is the assumption of you consuming while driving. There is no better sealed container than one that locks, so if your marijuana is in a locked container and in your trunk, you are following the law as closely as possible and it would be hard to assume you are consuming while driving."

That's why Sarah Kiah Morton and her husband Ronald created what they believe is a solution.

"It locks and it's water-resistant and odor-proof," she said. "We have pockets, elastic bands for accessories and a place for medical patients to put their cards."

The LockGreen stash box is a place to put your pot while driving to abide by the law and avoid permissive interference.

"A big piece of our company is educating the community so Virginians can prevent marijuana convictions that could be avoidable if they knew the law," Sarah Kiah Morton explained.

It's a Black-owned business that's making strides in the cannabis industry.

"Less than 4 percent of marijuana companies are owned by Blacks, and we are excited to have a positive impact on the industry," Sarah Kiah Morton said.

To learn more about the LockGreen stash box, click here.