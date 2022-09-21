Greens doused with gas, lit on fire at Henrico golf course; Dominion Energy Charity Classic is next month

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for lighting several greens on fire and causing thousands of dollars of damage at the Country Club of Virginia’s James River location.

As many as five greens on the James River golf course were doused with gasoline and set on fire sometime Tuesday night, but the extent of the damage remains unclear.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that early damage estimates are at around $60,000.

The Dominion Energy Charity Classic is supposed to happen at the course Oct. 19-23. The event hosts the top golfers on the PGA’s champions tour -- if the entire course will be playable.

“This is definitely a setback and disappointing, but we're going to get it straightened out and get it back to as good as it can be as quickly as we can,” Country Club of Virginia Golf Superintendent Christian Sain said.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic Tournament officials got their first look at the damage Wednesday afternoon and issued this statement.

“Having worked with Christian Sain and the club's staff for six plus years now, we have all the confidence that by the time The Dominion Energy Charity Classic arrives a month from now, the golf course will be in top condition,” Dominion Energy Charity Classic Executive Director Steve Schoenfeld wrote.

The tournament is one of the biggest public events that Henrico County hosts each year. It has raised more than $7 million for local charities in its brief history.

