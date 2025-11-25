More than $775,000 in counterfeit children's toys, accessories seized in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. — More than $775,000 worth of counterfeit children's toys were seized at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CPB), according to a news release.

A news release from CPB says the counterfeit shipment was seized on Oct. 29 and consisted of 12,191 plush toys, 1,661 backpacks, 1,600 music boxes, 1,430 snow globes, 552 animal floral arrangements and 200 rose decor.

"These items bore the protected trademarks and copyrights of Despicable Me, Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, Hello Kitty, Labubu, Kuromi, Mario, Mickey Mouse, Pikachu and others," the news release explained.

WTVR courtesy of CBP Photos/Handouts U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers in Norfolk, Va., seized over $775,000 in counterfeit children’s toys on October 29, 2025. The shipment, which consisted of over 17,000 pieces, was shipped from China to an address in Wood County, W.V. Counterfeit goods and generally manufactured with substandard parts and pose a potential health and safety threat to consumers.

Officers initially suspected the items were counterfeit and detained the shipment in September.

Documentation and photos were submitted to CBP's trade experts, who worked with the trademark and copyright holders to verify that the products were counterfeit.

"CBP officers seized the shipment, which arrived from China and was destined to an address in Wood County, W.V., on October 29," the news release says.

Trade experts appraised the value of the items at $776,562, had they been authentic.

“Ensuring that all imports are lawful and safe for consumers remains a priority Customs and Border Protection mission. It is a responsibility that we take very seriously because we know that we could be the difference in helping keep consumers safe,” said Keri Brady, CBP’s area port director at the Area Port of Norfolk-Newport News. “As we near the holiday shopping season, we urge parents to remain diligent when buying online or at steep discounts to be sure that the children’s toys, clothes, or accessories you buy don’t pose a serious health and safety threat to your families.”

Parents shopping for the holidays can learn more about counterfeit items by clicking here.

