CoStar leans into AI, lays off 100+ workers from Richmond office

RICHMOND, Va. — CoStar Group, Inc. laid off more than 100 people from its downtown Richmond offices this week, according to a company statement and individuals familiar with the job cuts.

The company, which has more than 2,500 employees in the Richmond area, cited the use of artificial intelligence as one reason for the layoffs.

"The company expects to eliminate roles in 2025 from efficiencies gained by using AI and reallocate those resources into other areas," a company spokesperson said in a press release posted online. "CoStar Group sees rapidly growing value in leveraging artificial intelligence to improve content creation, drive operational efficiencies, and build the next generation of digital real estate user interfaces."

CoStar Group operates real estate websites like Homes.com and Apartments.com.

Some of the recently laid-off CoStar employees worked to research and create real estate listings for neighborhoods across the nation.

The company said some of the layoffs were also due to "normal annual performance management."

In the same announcement, CoStar said it planned to hire around 500 new salespeople for Homes.com and 100 new market analysts. They also plan to hire another 500 people when they complete their acquisition of Matterport.



"The company will complete its major one million-square-foot campus development along the James River in May 2026. Upon completion, the campus will be nearly full and house 3,500 employees," the statement continued.

