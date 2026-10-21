Cosmic Baseball glows into Richmond's CarMax Park

RICHMOND, Va. — Baseball under black lights is coming to Richmond.

Cosmic Baseball, which the Tri-City Chili Peppers debuted in Colonial Heights two years ago to national viral success, will be played at the Richmond Flying Squirrels' CarMax Park on Friday, June 18, and Saturday, June 19.

It's all part of Cosmic Baseball's 2027 tour of 44 Minor League Baseball stadiums.

Playball under the blacklight. Cosmic Baseball comes to Virginia!

"Bringing Cosmic Baseball to CarMax Park in 2027 is a huge milestone for us. Richmond has an incredible sports culture, and playing in a premier venue like CarMax Park allows us to scale our production, reach more fans, and continue growing the game in a way that is bold, electric, and unforgettable," Chris Martin said. "The energy on our 2026 tour was absolutely electric, blowing past every expectation we set. For 2027, we've dialed up the production, added groundbreaking new in-game features, and created a glowing nighttime performance that fans will be talking about long after the final light goes out."

Martin is the owner and founder of Cosmic Baseball.

Cosmic Baseball says each game "showcases two professional teams competing while transforming the ballpark into a nighttime performance fueled by black lights, UV-reactive gear, live DJ, and interactive fan engagement."

Check out the first ever Cosmic Baseball game

While the game will be played at CarMax Park, it will not feature the Flying Squirrels who will be on the road in New Hampshire that weekend.

"We're thrilled to partner with Cosmic Baseball and give fans throughout the Richmond region a chance to experience their high-energy show in a new way at CarMax Park,” Flying Squirrels General Manager Anthony Oppermann said. "It's a great opportunity for two local partners to come together and do something special for our hometown. Let's glow!"

Click here for additional information, including how to by tickets.