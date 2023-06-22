Virginia father facing murder charges released from jail after judge grants bond, attorney confirms

HAMPTON, Va. — Cory Bigsby, the father of missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, was released from the Hampton Roads Regional Jail at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. That's according to Bigsby's attorney Amina Matheny-Willard.

Bigsby on Wednesday was granted $80,000 total in bond by Judge James Hawks. His bond approval comes after previously being denied bond several times.

Matheny-Willard declined an interview with News 3 and said she would provide a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Matheny-Willard said this decision was long overdue.

"Where he stands right now, he is not guilty of any crime," she stated after court on Wednesday. "Just like the judge said, we're innocent until you're proven guilty. That's what's supposed to happen in this country."

When asked if she viewed Hawks' decision as a win for her and her team, she responded, "No because it's a year later late and he's been through a lot. He's been through a lot he shouldn't of had to go through. So no, it's not a win."

Earlier this month, Cory was indicted on murder charges connected to Codi’s death. Court documents accuse Cory of murdering his son in June 2021, seven months before he reported him missing in January 2022.

The indictment marks the first time someone was formally accused of playing a role in Codi’s death, although Cory was already in custody for child abuse charges unrelated to Codi’s disappearance.

Matheny-Willard and the Bigsby family is maintaining his innocence.

"We don't believe Codi is dead until we see a dead body," said Cory's uncle, Glenn Hinnant. "That's our belief."

"And my plan as our defense attorney is to find Codi before trial, that's my goal," added Matheny-Willard

Matheny-Willard says Cory will essentially be on house arrest while he stays with his eldest daughter who lives in Norfolk. The judge set the following conditions: Cory cannot leave the City of Norfolk (or the state), he will have electronic monitoring, he has a curfew of 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. and he cannot leave the house except for meetings with doctors and his attorney.

Bigsby will appear back in court on Aug. 25 for a mental competency hearing where the doctors that treated him are expected to testify. If declared competent, Bigsby is expected to stand trial for Codi's murder sometime in October.

Nancy Strickland, the founder of We Are Codi's Voice, released the following statement after Bigsby was released Wednesday night.