Henrico celebrates opening of county's first supportive housing community: 'A collective, collaborative win'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for an 86-unit apartment complex for low-income residents from a nonprofit that aims to end homelessness in the region.

"It's momentous and emotional because we've spent years working on this project," Virginia Supportive Housing Executive Director Allison Bogdanovic said about Cool Lane Commons. "It's affordable housing with on-site services. Some of those are reserved for people who've experienced homelessness and they're all reserved for people with low incomes."

The apartments are a redevelopment of the old Seven Hills nursing home that has been dormant since 2008. The opening was touted as a revitalization of the neighborhood and for the collaborative effort needed to make it happen as the land was in Henrico County, but the site was owned by the City of Richmond.

"This is our first supportive housing community in Henrico. And so, there's a real recognition that homelessness and the housing crisis is a regional issue," Bogdanovic added. "And so, there's the technical piece of blending funding together and working with two localities. But, it's more than that. It's embracing this housing crisis and saying we're going to work together and use our resources together and our teams are going to work together to come up with solutions. That's what we saw today."

"This is how you revitalize a neighborhood and build a better future for everyone," said Fairfield Supervisor Roscoe D. Cooper, III of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors. "Cool Lane Commons represents a collective, collaborative win for our community and a great place for our residents to call home."

VSH said they began accepting residents earlier this year and all 86 units are already spoken for. VSH Board President Jason Snook shared the story of one resident to the crowd gathered for the ribbon-cutting and said he had come from a broken home, faced addiction, and decades in prison before getting a unit at Cool Lane Commons.

"He told services recently, 'This is the best start I've had and I'm going to make the best of it.' We've got 86 of those stories in this building," Snook said.

Bogdanovic added last year, 94% of their residents did not return to homelessness and she credits VSH's aim to provide support beyond just housing.

"The secret to success is these customized, voluntary support services. And they are here to help folks on whatever path they need to be on. So is it getting connected to a medical home and dealing with some medical issues? Is it just activities of daily living? How do I set up a household and go grocery shopping and save money? Do I want to work on my GED and get a job? What are my priorities?" she said. "Folks stay with us an average of six years. And they can say as long as they wish but, that's the average. And those support services are helping folks really achieve what they want in their lives and then move on to the next stage."

Bogdanovic said along with providing housing and support services for residents, the building will also serve as a new headquarters for VSH and spots for other nonprofits that are helping residents and other members of the community.

Among those celebrating Tuesday's ribbon-cutting was Keith Conley, who knows what VSH can do from multiple angles. He said he was first introduced to them as a housing recipient in 2012 when he faced homelessness and substance use issues.

"My life has changed dramatically over the years and I attribute that a lot to Virginia Supportive Housing," said Conley, who added once he moved out of VSH he became a board member in 2014. He said he recently stepped down from that position and is getting set to go to VCU to study African-American Studies with a concentration in Public Administration. "So, it's been a ride."

Conley said it was the all-encompassing approach that VSH takes that makes it so successful and has high hopes for the future of those now calling this place home.

"That they can do the things necessary and become citizens again, productive citizens of this community. And give back."

Bogdanovic said VSH estimates they need another 350 units to meet the needs of the homeless population in the region.

She said the next site they have identified is a wooded parcel in the 2900 block of Rady Street in Richmond. It is expected to have 82 units of supportive housing and should be finished in 2028.

