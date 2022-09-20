Teen charged in Henrico murder

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police have arrested a teenager in connection to the shooting death of another teenager in Henrico County. The suspect and the victim in the September 18 shooting have not been identified by police due to their ages.

The teenage suspect is charged with 2nd-degree murder. He was taken to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home.

The shooting was reported Sunday morning near E. Laburnum Avenue and Conway Street in eastern Henrico.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not yet been released.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.