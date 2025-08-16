Critically Missing Adult Alert: Louisa woman may be driving red Chrysler Town and Country minivan

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert for a 51-year-old Louisa County woman last seen Saturday afternoon.

Louisa Police said Contina Faith Garrison was last seen 2:30 p.m. Saturday on Carter Avenue.

Officers said Garrison may be driving a red 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Virginia license plate TRR-5723.

Troopers described Garrison as a White female, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Authorities have not released information about what clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.

"This disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety as determined by the investigating agency," troopers said.

Anyone with information about Garrison's whereabouts was urged to call Louisa Police's 24/7 dispatch at 540-967-1234.

A Critically Missing Adult Alerts is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER alerts, Senior Alerts, CODI Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts and Blue Alerts.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.