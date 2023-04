WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — A groundbreaking was held for a new archaeology center in Williamsburg on Friday.

The new center will be across the street from the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg.

Officials said it will house one of the world's largest archaeological collections of 17th-through-early 19th-century artifacts from Colonial America.

The Campbell Archaeology Center will also include classrooms, an exhibition space and a public archaeology teaching lab.

It's expected to be completed in 2025.