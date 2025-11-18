Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Teen driver dies in crash after police pursuit in Orange County, Virginia State Police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 18, 2025
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — A teenager died in a crash following a police pursuit in Orange County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from state police sent on Tuesday says the Town of Orange Police Department was pursuing a 2014 Nissan Altima on Constitution Highway around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Altima ultimately went off the right side of the road before hitting a ditch, a mailbox and two trees. The car went airborne and hit a second mailbox before coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Altima died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. CBS 6 has reached out to the Town of Orange Police Department for more information on the circumstances surrounding the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

