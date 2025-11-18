Teen driver dies in crash after police pursuit in Orange County, Virginia State Police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. — A teenager died in a crash following a police pursuit in Orange County over the weekend, according to the Virginia State Police.

A news release from state police sent on Tuesday says the Town of Orange Police Department was pursuing a 2014 Nissan Altima on Constitution Highway around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Altima ultimately went off the right side of the road before hitting a ditch, a mailbox and two trees. The car went airborne and hit a second mailbox before coming to a stop.

The 17-year-old boy driving the Altima died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. CBS 6 has reached out to the Town of Orange Police Department for more information on the circumstances surrounding the pursuit.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

