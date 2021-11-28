Watch
Companies struggle with policy to hire small, diverse firms

Posted at 10:21 PM, Nov 27, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. — Construction companies that are awarded contracts by the state are struggling to subcontract out to small businesses or firms that are owned by minorities or women. That's according to state-sponsored working group.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Saturday that Virginia is encouraging contractors to conduct business with small firms and businesses that are owned by women or minorities.

The problem is that prime contractors “struggle to find qualified certified vendors,” the working group said. Some businesses are also unaware of opportunities.

The working group is led by Virginia’s Department of General Services and the state Department of Small Business and Supplier Diversity.

The group recommended that the state make it easier for contractors to find certified subcontractors.

