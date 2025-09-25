Plane stopped by safety zone at end of runway at Virginia airport

ROANOKE, Va. — No injuries were reported after a commercial regional jet overshot the designated touch down zone at a Virginia airport amid heavy rain Wednesday night, but was stopped in a safety area at the end of the runway, officials said. Delays continue at the airport Thursday morning.

CommuteAir Flight 4339 “landed long” as it arrived at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport around 10 p.m., according to a Federal Aviation Administration statement. It was safely stopped by an engineered materials arresting system bed at the end of the runway.

The safety area made of cellular cement blocks meant to slow and stop an aircraft that overruns the runway was upgraded last year and performed as intended, airport spokesperson Alexa Briehl said in an email. There was heavy rain in the area at the time of the incident, Briehl said.

AP This photo provided by the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport shows CommuteAir Flight 4339, which was safely stopped by an engineered materials arresting system bed at the end of a runway at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport, on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, in Roanoke, Va. (Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport via AP)

There were 50 passengers and three crew members on board the flight operating as United Express from Washington Dulles International Airport when it overran the runway while landing at Roanoke, CommuteAir executive vice president and chief financial officer Sean Frick said in an email. The captain reported no injuries, Frick said.

Passengers aboard the Embraer 145 were bused to the terminal and law enforcement released them to go home a little before midnight, officials said.

All runways at the airport were closed for a time. One runway reopened after midnight to arriving and departing traffic, but the runway where the overrun occurred remained closed, the airport said.

The FAA said it will investigate.

This was the third save this month by an engineered materials arresting system, according to the FAA. On Sept. 3, an arresting system stopped a Gulfstream G150 with two people aboard that overran the runway at Chicago Executive Airport. On the same day, a Bombardier Challenger 300 with four people on board was stopped when it went beyond the runway during landing at Boca Raton Airport. No serious injuries were reported in either case, the FAA said. There are currently 122 such systems at 70 U.S. airports.

Delays continued at the Roanoke airport Thursday morning, but most flights were on time by afternoon, officials said.