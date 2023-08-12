What 18 Virginia animal shelters did this weekend to help find these cuties their forever homes

RICHMOND, Va. — More than a dozen local animal shelters and rescue organizations are either reducing their adoption fees or waiving them completely as part of a special event this weekend.
The "Community Snoutreach Adoption Event" was made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond.
Now through Sunday, you can visit these 18 sites and find your furry friend for the special event.
- Amelia County Animal Shelter
- Brunswick County Animal Shelter
- Buckingham Animal Control
- Charles City County Animal Control
- Colonial Heights Animal Services
- Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society
- Goochland County Animal Care & Protection
- Hanover County Animal Control
- Henrico Police Animal Shelter
- Heritage Humane Society
- Hopewell Animal Services
- New Kent County Sherriff’s Office Animal Control Unit
- Petersburg Animal Care & Control
- Powhatan Sherriff’s Office
- Prince George County Animal Services
- Richmond Animal League
- Richmond SPCA
- Southside SPCA
