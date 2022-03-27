Community honors Lucia Bremer by spreading light

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — One year ago the Henrico community lost the precious life of Lucia Bremer after she was shot and killed while walking home from school.

To mark the year since her death, the community found ways to bring light to such a dark day.

If you drove down Pump Road in Henrico on Saturday morning, you couldn’t miss smiles and signs outside of Canterbury Recreation. From the outside it was seemingly a normal Saturday food drive, until you read a sign saying "Live Like Lucia."

“She was a beautiful little girl, always filled with love and light. Always laughing and smiling. That’s the image I’ll have of her forever,” said Angie Hutchison.

Hutchison is close to the Bremer family. She also runs Canterbury Recreation where the Bremer family were members.

She said the family wanted to have a day of service in memory of their daughter. That’s when Hutchison stepped in to coordinate this food drive in honor of Lucia.

The family asked people to do acts of service of all sizes.

“It is just so impressive to me that their thought was lets spread some light,” she said.

Mathew Joss, the President of Canterbury Board of Director, said it was important to honor the families wishes and come out and pay it forward.

Provided by Bremer Family Lucia Bremer



“It’s great to be able to do something for others. It’s a great way to remember Lucia today,” he said.

During the drive, a woman came up and handed them a bag of food and said let their always be light. It brought tears to some of the volunteers eyes.

“I hope everyone in Richmond and Henrico who knows about the event to take time to do something for anyone.. small big it doesn’t matter.. just doing something for somebody,” said Joss.

If you were not able to make it out Saturday morning, there is still a way to donate to the food drive.

You can do so here.

