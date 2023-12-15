She felt inspired by a Virginia family's resilience. So CBS 6 helped connect them

RICHMOND, Va. -- When Karen Grim saw Rachel Morris share her story as part of a CBS6 investigation into issues with the state’s self-sufficiency programs, she felt compelled to do something for Rachel and her family.

Grim, who lives in Mechanicsville, said she felt like Rachel was really trying to lift herself out of poverty, but the system and her circumstances were working against her.

Rachel, who lives in Charles City County, with her husband and four sons, works part-time to help support her family, and also home-schools two of her four children.

Her husband has congestive heart failure and is unable to work. He applied for disability benefits earlier this year, but is still waiting to hear if he will get them or not.

Karen reached out to CBS6 investigator Melissa Hipolit, who worked on the original story that profiled Rachel, and asked how she could help Rachel’s family during the holidays.

Melissa coordinated for the two to meet in Charles City County where Karen presented Rachel with a gift card she could use to purchase presents for the family.

Rachel started tearing up and told Karen she was her “blessing” and “angel” this holiday season.

She said she could now afford to buy presents for the boys for Christmas.

Karen told Rachel she really enjoys watching the CBS6 Gives segments on CBS6 and wanted to bring someone deserving joy like she had seen the staff at CBS6 do over the years.

Rachel said she would pay it forward in whatever way she could through donations of old toys, clothes or time.

