How Communities in Schools works to help Chesterfield students succeed: 'There's power in numbers'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Marguerite Christian Elementary School Principal Rovez Ingram has one main goal — to help his students be successful.

Ingram is getting some help this school year.

Communities in Schools, a national nonprofit with branches in seven Virginia school divisions, is now set up inside the Chesterfield County school.

Its aim is to prevent students from dropping out of school and increasing the likelihood of graduation. The Chesterfield branch, now in its 31st year, is already in 15 schools.

Communities in Schools Executive Director Ashely Hall said its goal is to provide additional help to all students and families, not only those living under the federal poverty line, but are just above it.

"One car wreck, one medical bill, can really send them into a really, really crisis situation. And so, we're really aware that families that we're working with might not qualify for so many of the services out there because they're right above that, but there's tremendous needs still there," Hall said.

Principal Ingram said Marguerite Christian is a Title I school as 65-percent of its students get free or reduced lunches.

Communities in Schools said adding Marguerite Christian created start-to-finish coverage of sorts as the schools it feeds into also have their program.

Hall said they serve every child in a school depending on their needs.

"Making sure kids have food at home, a bed to sleep in, the school supplies they need when they get to school. We do a lot of work around not only academic kind of remediation and tutoring, but enrichment," she said.

Rita Harper, the grandparent of a fifth grade student, and welcomes the addition.

"It's a needed program which will help the students. Advance, encourage the students, community support, and community engagement," Harper, a former principal in Petersburg, said. "It's good for the students, teachers, and the community as well."

Ingram, who worked in a Richmond school with the program, said having them now will help the school live up to its motto --"Power of the Pride."

"There's power in numbers," he said. "We work together here at Marguerite Christian. We collaborate here, and we're a team. Our whole school community is one big team."

