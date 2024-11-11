Watch the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial

RICHMOND, Va. — The 68th annual Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.
The ceremony honors all men and women who served or continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces.
Speakers at the 2024 ceremony include:
- General Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Joint Base Langley-Eustis
- Major General James W. Ring, Adjutant General of Virginia
- Master of Ceremonies: Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial
- Musical performances by Virginia Opry performers, Gentlemen South and Virginia National Guard 29th Division Band
If there is a veteran you'd like to honor, email their photo and service details to the CBS 6 Newsroom.
