Watch the Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony at the Virginia War Memorial

The Fox and the Bear, a musical duo from Virginia, performed "The Star-Spangled Banner" to honor service men and women this Veterans Day.
RICHMOND, Va. — The 68th annual Commonwealth's Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

You can watch a live stream of the ceremony here.

The ceremony honors all men and women who served or continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces.

Speakers at the 2024 ceremony include:

  • General Gary M. Brito, Commanding General, U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC), Joint Base Langley-Eustis
  • Major General James W. Ring, Adjutant General of Virginia
  • Master of Ceremonies: Dr. Clay Mountcastle, Director, Virginia War Memorial
  • Musical performances by Virginia Opry performers, Gentlemen South and Virginia National Guard 29th Division Band

If there is a veteran you'd like to honor, email their photo and service details to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

