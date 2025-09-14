Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
19 fallen heroes honored at Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial ceremony

Families and colleagues gather to remember the sacrifice of heroes who served communities across Virginia
Nineteen first responders were honored at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial, bringing together families and colleagues to remember their sacrifice and service.
RICHMOND, Va. — Nineteen first responders were added to the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial last month, and a special ceremony was held in Richmond on Saturday to honor their sacrifice.

Families, friends and colleagues gathered at the memorial on Capitol Street to pay their respects to these fallen heroes. The service provided a time for reflection and gratitude for those who served communities throughout Virginia.

Each name etched onto the memorial wall represents a life of dedication and sacrifice. For grieving family, friends and colleagues, the tribute serves as a lasting reminder that their loved ones' legacies will never be forgotten.

"There are people on that wall that I worked with. I knew very well, went to work with them every day," Tracy Russillo, president of the Virginia Public Safety Foundation, said. "Some of them I trained, so it's very personal and it's personal to every member of the foundation. They take this, this assignment to heart."

Organizers sid they hope these services bring the community comfort and closure.

