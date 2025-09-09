Latest Commonwealth Poll shows margins tightening in Virginia's statewide races

RICHMOND, Va. — The latest Commonwealth Poll, released by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at VCU, shows margins tightening in Virginia's statewide races.

Among registered voters polled by the Wilder School between Aug. 18 and 28, former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger leads Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears 49% to 40% in the gubernatorial race, down from a 12-point margin.

The poll noted that nearly half—or 48%—of independent voters remain undecided.

In the lieutenant governor's race, State Sen. Ghazala Hashmi holds a narrow 45% to 41% lead over John Reid, compared to her 10-point advantage in July.

Former Del. Jay Jones leads incumbent Jason Miyares 47% to 41% in the race for attorney general, down from nine points last month.

"The latest Wilder School Poll results reveal just how these races have become more competitive. In the contest for lieutenant governor, Senator Ghazala Hashmi holds only a narrow lead over John Reid (45%-41%), despite Governor Youngkin's unprecedented demand that Reid not run for the seat," former Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder said. "That speaks volumes about the limits of Youngkin's influence. The governor's race tells a similar story: Abigail Spanberger leads Winsome Earle-Sears 49% to 40%, suggesting that Youngkin's endorsement is likewise not carrying the weight he might have expected. Even Attorney General Jason Miyares, closely tied to this administration, trails former Delegate Jay Jones, 47% to 41%."

The poll found that the top issues for voters are rising cost of living (28%), women's reproductive rights (13%) and immigration and education (12%).

CBS 6 has reached out to all six campaigns for statements on the poll.

Click here to read the complete poll findings.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube