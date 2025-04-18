Eric Bailey shares his success a year after completing Commonwealth Autism's Career Readiness program

RICHMOND, Va. — April is Autism Awareness Month and one Richmond organization is helping adults on the spectrum build brighter, more independent and confident futures.

Commonwealth Autism is filling a need that continues to grow.

On Tuesday, the CDC reported one in 31 children is diagnosed with autism by age 8. The Autism Society says nearly 85% of college-educated adults with autism remain unemployed or underemployed.

But with the right support, that's changing. Commonwealth Autism's Career Readiness and Employment program prepares adults with autism for the workforce, giving them confidence and the tools to find jobs and live independently.

Last year, CBS 6 anchor GeNienne Samuels featured Eric Bailey, a recent graduate of the program who got a job at Good Foods Grocery.

With help from Commonwealth Autism, he was able to find a job he loves: 'I just feel great'

She caught up with him again on Thursday at work, where he's still thriving and adding to his accomplishments.

"In the last year I got my license, I began driving. Financially wise, I'm contributing to my family's needs and I'm just overall being more responsible in that realm. Socially, I'm more a lot more outgoing than I used to be. I'm just not really afraid anymore," he said.

Bailey added that the program, his life and job coaches and his co-workers have helped get him to where he is today.

Bailey was honored for his success at Commonwealth Autism's 2025 Chef's Cook-off on Thursday night, a fundraiser for the program that helped him succeed.

To donate or learn more about Commonwealth Autism, click here.

