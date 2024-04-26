With help from Commonwealth Autism, he was able to find a job he loves: 'I just feel great'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Based on recent studies, a staggering 79% of people with disabilities are unemployed, and upwards of 85% of adults with autism do not have jobs.

In addition, over 50% of 21-year-olds have never had a paying job.

However, according to Autism Speaks, nearly 60% of people with autism in the U.S. can get a job after receiving vocational rehabilitation, like the programs provided by Commonwealth Autism.

A typical day for this 21-year-old is full of dirty dishes, hot water, and good people that can be found at Good Foods Grocery in Richmond.

He’s only had his job as a dishwasher for two months but it’s the clean start Eric yearned for and was a stark difference from the only other job he’d ever had.

His mom Donna Bailey shared with GeNienne that Eric had a mainstream retail job, two years ago, for only two months.

“Most tasks that target assigned to me were quickly paced. At first, I was like, Oh, okay. I'm sure I can handle that. But no, I didn't," Eric said.

“They let him go without really explaining why. They just said he wasn't meeting standards. He didn't really know how to advocate for himself or ask why. It was so upsetting,” Bailey said.

These disappointments were somewhat of a norm for Eric growing up.

“He was about two and a half. I didn't expect autism. He would do things over and over and over again. He would obsess over things. He would obsess over people, on objects. You had an angry period.”

“I did," Eric said.

Then Eric became the brunt of jokes in elementary, middle, and most of high school.

“Oh, I was bullied,” Eric said. “Mostly it was just calling me stupid, retarded, and all that stuff.”

Until his senior year of high school.

“It went from bullying to this person is not worth bullying. Sometimes I thought it was worse because now it's like I'm just there. People can look through me.”

Chris was then a high school graduate, with no job and very little to do.

“I was very shut-in. I was a homebody, not in a good way,” said Eric.

The unstructured days resulted in mindless social scrolling and too many days to count on the couch.

“I just didn't go out. I was just here.”

Something had to change. And it did with one trip to the grocery store.

“It was like ahh! It was just so timely and serendipitous.”

While shopping at Good Foods Grocery in Richmond, Donna discovered a hidden aisle of opportunity for her son.

“When I finally went in there, I'm like, 'Oh, look at this flyer. This is everything you need,'" Donna said.“It was like right at the point where I got to do something, literally. And there it is.”

The Career Readiness & Employment program at Commonwealth Autism.

So Eric signed up and began a month-long training program.

“At the end of that class period, I felt completely included. They treat you like they've known you for a while," Eric said. "Once you're in, you're completely like, Oh. It's just a very welcoming environment. Relaxing.”

The curriculum is taught and tailored for adults with autism.

“This has a lot more digestible information that my mind can handle.”

Through the program, Eric also received a paid internship as a dishwasher at Good Foods.

“It’s just a special place because the workers there are just so relaxing, easygoing, nice," Eric said.

And weekly one-on-one life coaching.

“So with Eric, he is like a star, star pupil. He is just excelling. He's excelling as an intern. He's also excelling as a client of my own, and he's grasping all of the skills that I'm teaching him very well and fast.” said Danya Piggee, Eric’s community support counselor.

Eric is thankful for this fresh start and a new outlook on his life. While the shirt he wore for his interview that day and to work read 'discontent' that’s the exact opposite of how he feels when he enters the kitchen.

“It's surreal. It's just a very - I can't really explain it. It was so open arms, gentle. It was just so quick. You know what I mean? It was such a quick process. It's a different experience. I can't really explain it. I haven't had that feeling in a long time. I just feel great. It's hard to explain. It's just a feeling that I haven't felt since I was a kid.”

