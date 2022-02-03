Committee controlled by Dems kills Youngkin education bills

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- A Virginia Senate committee has killed two key pieces of education legislation sought by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, including one that was designed to eliminate the teaching of critical race theory in K-12 schools.

The committee on Thursday also killed a bill that would have made it easier to create charter schools in parts of the state.

Education reform has been a key part of Youngkin's agenda, but Democrats still narrowly control the state Senate, and so far Democrats on the Education and Health Committee have blocked his legislation from moving forward.

Youngkin, though, is still moving ahead on the administrative level with an initiative to root out policies based on critical race theory.