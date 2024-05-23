Petersburg shooting puts nearby gym on lockdown, city's 2nd shooting in 24 hours

PETERSBURG, Va. -- About 30 women's AAU basketball players went on lockdown inside a Petersburg gym following a shooting just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

This comes less than a day after a shooting claimed the life of 17-year-old Timarri Mason, in the city's Pecan Acres housing complex.

Petersburg residents are reflecting on the violent past 24 hours.

"We try and teach our kids to be good people and don't create problems, but it's tough when you see things on social media," said Petersburg resident Tanishia Spencer. "You don't know what's happening out in the world. You watch the news to see kids their age are being killed or beaten up - so conversations on how to avoid those things are tough."

One man was shot outside the gym where the two dozen AAU players were practicing basketball.

"That victim was shot in the head and transported to a local hospital," Petersburg deputy Emanuel Chambliss said.

The injuries to the victim were serious enough for officials to airlift him to VCU Medical Center, where sources say he is currently in critical condition. A suspect in the shooting is currently in police custody.

This is now the third shooting investigation that Petersburg Police are working on within a day.

"Our concern is our adults and our youth can't solve their differences without picking up a weapon and the end result is someone shot," Chambliss said.

Chambliss says he can't stress enough the importance of the community communicating with police. Historically, police say May and June trend for an uptick in violence - something they are desperately trying to change.

"My dad grew up here. He went to school here," Spencer said. "They're not leaving and they live around really good people. Like we said earlier, it could happen anywhere but it's unfortunate it's happening here and it continues to do so."

