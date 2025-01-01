New state law makes it easier for Virginians to get colorectal cancer screenings

RICHMOND, Va. -- A state law that goes into effect Wednesday will make it easier for Virginians to get colorectal cancer screenings.

The screenings for the fourth most common cause of cancer and cancer-related death in the Commonwealth will now be covered by health insurance.

The new law, which leaders from VCU Massey Comprehensive Cancer Center advocated for, ensures Virginians do not receive a surprise bill after receiving a diagnosis of a polyp or concern from a routine colon or rectal cancer screening.

Previously, if a polyp was found during a regular screening, a patient may receive a bill because it's no longer considered a screening exam or diagnostic test, it's a therapeutic test.

The new law prohibits patients from having any deductible, coinsurance, or any other cost-sharing requirements.

This is important because the American Cancer Society has identified southeastern Virginia, which includes Hampton Roads, as one of the three hot spots for colorectal cancer in the United States.

"This is a win-win for Virginians," explained Dr. Bruce Waldholtz with the American Cancer Society. "Over 3,400 Virginians each year have a new diagnosis of colon cancer, and sadly, 1/3 of them still lose their lives. But in the last 20 years, the rates of death have gone down in colorectal cancer. That's been hopefully, largely due to the screening efforts. Screening saves lives. This bill will allow more Virginians to be screened and not have to worry about a surprise bill."

Dr. Waldholtz also shared that colon and rectal cancer don't only impact those who are between the ages of 45 and 85 years old.

There are some signs you should look out for if you’re concerned about the possibility of receiving a colorectal cancer diagnosis.

"Signs of symptoms of colorectal cancer could be number one could be nothing," he noted. "Number two could be rectal bleeding, change in bowel pattern, or abdominal pain. In the past, say, 40 years ago, if a young patient in their 20s or 30s went to the doctor with a little bit of rectal bleeding, they'd say, oh, you have hemorrhoids. That's just what happens. That's no longer true. There are patients in their 20s and 30s getting colorectal cancer or 40s. So rectal bleeding should never be ignored."

This new year, the American Cancer Society wants you to reach out to family and friends to ensure they receive their routine screening.

Reminder, you are able to take a stool-based test in the privacy of your home or go into a doctor's office for a colonoscopy.

