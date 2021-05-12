Watch
Colonial Pipeline operations restart, return to normal service to take several days

Seth Wenig/AP
Colonial Pipeline storage tanks are seen in Woodbridge, N.J., Monday, May 10, 2021. Gasoline futures are ticking higher following a cyberextortion attempt on the Colonial Pipeline, a vital U.S. pipeline that carries fuel from the Gulf Coast to the Northeast. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Colonial Pipeline
Posted at 5:35 PM, May 12, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Pipeline operations for the Colonial Pipeline resumed on Wednesday around 5 p.m.

The company said that following the restart of operations, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

The company said that they will continue to prioritize safety as services return. They said that they "will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements".

Additional updates will be provided as efforts to restart service progress.

