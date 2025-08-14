Colonial Heights weather sirens provide crucial warnings 32 years after disaster

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Colonial Heights residents have multiple ways to receive severe weather alerts, including a distinctive siren system that covers the entire 8-square-mile city.

For Kim Stratton, these sirens provide essential warning during dangerous weather events.

"It's one of those things I keep an eye on the weather now, pretty intently," she said.

WTVR

Stratton has personal reasons for staying vigilant. She was working at Walmart on August 6, 1993, when a tornado destroyed the building, killing three employees.

"The front of the store had collapsed, which is where two of our employees lost their lives that day," Stratton said.

The third employee killed was further inside the building.

Tri-Cities Tornado: Lives lost when tornado hit Colonial Heights Walmart

Lives lost when tornado hit Colonial Heights Walmart

This devastating disaster prompted city leaders to take immediate action by installing three sirens that could be heard across about 85% of the city. Recently, a fourth siren was added to the north end, providing 100% coverage.

"It's eight square miles, so it works very effectively for us, because they are strategically located," Mayor Greg Kochuba said.

The sirens are positioned at Floral Hill Park, the City Garage, the high school, and most recently at Tussing Elementary School, installed at a cost of $30,000.

WTVR

"If it saves a life, it's well worth the cost," Kochuba said.

The sirens remain essential for reaching vulnerable populations in the community.

"A lot of older population in the city, they've been around for a long time but the sirens are another effective way to give them an alert," Kochuba said.

Kevin Kiddy, Colonial Heights Emergency Manager, noted that not everyone has access to modern technology.

"Recent statistics I reviewed say about 13% of the Colonial Heights population do not have smart phones," Kiddy said.

While the sirens serve as a secondary alert system, the city has embraced newer technology as well.

"The primary source of alerting the public currently is a program we use called CivicReady," Kiddy said.

This opt-in program sends emergency and weather-related text messages to cell phones and can call both cellphones and landlines for those who live and work in Colonial Heights.

The city is also preparing to submit an application to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management for a new program called Integrated Public Alert and Warning System, which would provide broader alerts, potentially reaching drivers on Interstate 95 and businesses with digital messaging boards.

Despite technological advances, Stratton believes the sirens should remain.

"Your electronics are not fool proof. Your cell phone is not guaranteed to give you that message," Stratton said.

A fourth person was killed during the 1993 tornado at Tarmac in Prince George County. While Stratton appreciates the addition of the fourth siren, she notes that history shows tornadoes in Colonial Heights almost always pass near the Southpark Mall area, which is why she advocates for installing a fifth siren.

Click here to sign up for Colonial Heights emergency alerts on your cellphone through CivicReady.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.