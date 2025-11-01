Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boy hit by driver while trick-or-treating in Colonial Heights, Crime Insider sources say

WTVR
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A boy was hit by a driver while trick-or-treating in Colonial Heights Friday, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The crash occurred in the 900 block of the Boulevard, where police were on scene as of 9 p.m. Crime Insider sources say a pre-teen trick-or-treater was hit by a driver while crossing the street, where candy was scattered after the crash.

The boy's injuries are non-life-threatening, though sources say he may have broken bones. The boy was wearing an all-black costume.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with police.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

