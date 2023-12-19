Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver charged after crashing into a school bus

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 19, 2023
Posted at 9:21 AM, Dec 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-19 09:21:13-05

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- No students were injured and an SUV driver was charged following a Tuesday morning school bus crash in Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights school bus crash 01.jpg
Colonial Heights school bus crash at Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive.

"This morning at approximately 7:11 a.m. Colonial Heights Police were called to the intersection of Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a Colonial Heights School Bus. Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling north on Conduit crossed over the lines and struck the school bus which was traveling south on Conduit," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson wrote. "The driver of the SUV was charged with Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Wear a Safety Belt. The driver of the SUV reported minor injuries."

Colonial Heights school bus crash 03.jpg
Colonial Heights school bus crash at Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Master Officer Fable at 804-520-9300.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone