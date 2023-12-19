Driver charged after crashing into a school bus

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- No students were injured and an SUV driver was charged following a Tuesday morning school bus crash in Colonial Heights.

Colonial Heights school bus crash at Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive.

"This morning at approximately 7:11 a.m. Colonial Heights Police were called to the intersection of Conduit Road and River Oaks Drive to investigate a two-vehicle crash involving a Colonial Heights School Bus. Preliminary investigation revealed that a vehicle traveling north on Conduit crossed over the lines and struck the school bus which was traveling south on Conduit," a Colonial Heights Police spokesperson wrote. "The driver of the SUV was charged with Failure to Maintain Control and Failure to Wear a Safety Belt. The driver of the SUV reported minor injuries."

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Master Officer Fable at 804-520-9300.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.