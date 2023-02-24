School board finds no evidence employees covered up, ignored complaints about coach

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Colonial Heights School Board said they found no evidence that school employees covered up or ignored complaints from coaches, students or student's parents concerning former softball coach Jeff Faries.

Faries, who was also the Colonial Heights Police Chief at the time, resigned as chief in April of last year after the Virginia State Police opened an investigation into inappropriate behavior complaints made against Faries. Those complaints came from members of the girls' softball team at Colonial Heights High School where Faries was the coach until he resigned in February 2022.

A special prosecutor found there was evidence that Faries committed a misdemeanor or misdemeanors, but a delay in reporting the allegations meant the statute of limitations had already expired so she could not prosecute the case.

The school board released its findings in a statement one week after voting to part ways with Superintendent Dr. William Sroufe.

As part of their review, the board said they conducted interviews with the high school employees involved and searched electronic records.

However, in their statement, the board said it believes the school system's policy can be improved and the board looks forward to implementing a new or revised policy.

The board also announced Doctor Joseph Cox will serve as the Interim Superintendent as they search for a permanent replacement.