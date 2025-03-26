Criminal charges against Virginia nursing home staffers to be upgraded, more alleged victims identified

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Thirteen defendants from the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center appeared before a judge Wednesday, facing charges related to an investigation of elder abuse. Prosecutors allege that a resident at the facility received inadequate care, which led to their death.

The court has postponed cases for seven defendants, including four staff members charged with felony abuse and neglect. The defendants include Nurse Manager Michelle Beddoe, Nurse Danielle Harris, Night Nurse Shakira Brewer and Administrator Shawanda Jeter.

All the defendants approached for comment declined to speak about their cases, including Jeter. When asked if she had any remarks, she responded, “No comment.”

Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney Gray Collins explained that the continuances were due to the need for more documents from the Virginia Department of Health, the facility's government regulator. He stated that investigators have uncovered more victims and evidence as they have reviewed the documents.

“As we’ve gotten more documents and as our nurse practitioner and our detective have gone through the documents, they’ve uncovered more and more victims and more and more evidence,” Collins said.

WATCH: CBS 6 investigation leads state to find 4 federal violations at Colonial Heights nursing home

CBS 6 investigation leads state to find 4 federal violations at Colonial Heights nursing home

Additionally, five staff members are charged with falsifying patient records. Collins claims they documented the use of a Hoyer lift for a victim when, in fact, they had not used it.

One defendant's charge was dismissed after prosecutors determined she was not liable. For three other defendants, their charges were temporarily dropped, but Collins indicated that more serious charges were forthcoming.

“The charges that we’re looking to bring back are abuse and neglect which are a different type of charge with more victims than just this one, so we didn’t want to go forward on a lesser charge. We wanted to get all the information and bring back the correct charges,” Collins said.

WATCH: 'Mind was blown' after state inspection led to improved staffing at Colonial Heights nursing home, nurse says

Nurse: 'Mind was blown' after state inspection led to improved staffing at Colonial Heights nursing home

One more staff member entered a deal on Wednesday, pleading guilty to falsifying records. She agreed to perform community service and take an educational course on vulnerable adult abuse and neglect awareness and prevention. If she fulfills her obligations, the charge will be dismissed, allowing her to practice nursing again.

The final person to face the judge was a lawyer for the facility, who was accused of obstructing or resisting a police search warrant at the nursing home. The judge dismissed the case, citing a lack of evidence to support the claim.

Collins noted that investigators have identified at least four additional alleged victims at the Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. He urges the community to contact the police department if they believe their loved ones have been affected at the facility.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.