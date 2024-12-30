Former head of nursing at Colonial Heights facility given bond; detectives still getting dozens of complaints

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Judge Curtis Hairston granted the former Director of Nursing at Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Kamesha Kittrell, a $2,500 unsecured bond on Monday.

He said there was evidence that she posed a potential danger to the community, but the conditions he would place on her bond would mitigate those factors.

Kittrell is not to return to the facility, provide medical care or work in a medical facility, or have contact with the other defendants pending the outcome of the case.

Prosecutor Noelle Nochisaki argued that while Kittrell did not provide direct care to the 74-year-old victim — who prosecutors allege died from sepsis due to poor care received at the facility — she was the employee who was supposed to make sure proper care was given.

Nochisaki said the “buck stops at the supervisor” and Kittrell was “hands off” in her role.

She said it was Kittrell’s responsibility to oversee facility nurses and patient care, and ensure proper policies and procedures were followed.

Kitrell’s attorney, Will Stanton, argued his client was only in charge of billing, staff schedules, and making sure medications were ordered when she was the Director of Nursing at the facility.

Stanton said the position was a “middle manager” role and there is “very little” to tie Kittrell to what she is accused of.

He also said she stopped working there in August, which was at least two months before the victim died.

Kittrell is charged with three felony counts of abuse and neglect of vulnerable adults.

Nochisaki said that as of Dec. 27, the Colonial Heights Police Department detective handling the case has received 84 complaints from community members about alleged concerns related to care at the facility.

Shakina Brewer, a night nurse at the facility, is scheduled to have her bond hearing on Jan. 7.

