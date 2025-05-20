Investigators learn of 'substantially more victims' in Colonial Heights nursing home abuse case

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — New information has emerged regarding the decision to set aside criminal charges against staff members at a Colonial Heights nursing home.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 reveal prosecutors are delaying charges to investigate additional potential victims in the deadly elder abuse case that has engulfed Colonial Heights Rehabilitation and Nursing Center since police and state agents raided the facility back in December.

The Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney has "nolle prossed" the charges connected to the elder abuse investigation, meaning the charges are essentially being dropped but could be brought back at a later date.

According to a motion related to one of the suspects, investigators discovered "substantially more victims" in this case while gathering evidence, potentially leading to additional charges.

The decision to "nolle pross" effectively gives investigators more time to further investigate these new developments.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

