Mom of kids burned in Colonial Heights fire considers plea deal

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- A mother facing charges after two of her children were critically burned in a house fire in Colonial Heights is now considering taking a plea deal to avoid a trial.

Cierra Pitts appeared before a judge Monday afternoon.

Pitts, as well as the children's father, Joshua Cabaniss, each face 9 charges in the case.

Those charges include three counts of abuse of a child, three counts of cruelty to a child, and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The fire happened on May 15, 2023 at the home of Pitts’s grandmother, Sharon Davis.

Davis was watching the couple’s three children, ages five, two and one at the time, when a fire broke out.

The five-year-old escaped while a bystander rescued Davis, but the younger children both sustained third and fourth degree burns.

Court records uncovered by CBS 6 investigative reporter Melissa Hipolit show that Davis has dementia.

In court on Monday, Pitts’s attorney, Todd Ritter, said he needed more time to review the plea agreement.

Pitts will be back in court on April 9. Cabaniss has a status hearing scheduled for May.

