Vultures found dead in Central Virginia park test positive for avian flu

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 30, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on Oct. 30, 2025
COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — The dead black vultures at Roslyn Landing Park in Colonial Heights have tested positive for avian flu, the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) confirmed on Thursday.

The positive results come three months after CBS 6's preliminary report about dead vultures being discovered in the park.

DWR advises the public to avoid picking up or handling sick or dead wild birds.

"Although disease activity is currently centered in black vultures, with migration season beginning, it is likely there will be mortalities in other bird species as well," a DWR news release explained.

Anyone who observes any of the following is asked to call the Virginia Wildlife Conflict Helpline at 1-855-571-9003 or email wildlifehealth@dwr.virginia.gov.

  • Five or more dead vultures, waterfowl, shorebirds, or seabirds in the same area within five days
  • Sick or dead eagles, hawks, owls, or turkeys, excluding ones found on the road
  • Ten or more dead wild birds of any species in the same area within five days

Last week, CBS 6 was told the park has hired a contractor and says they plan to dispose of the vultures. We're working to learn if the contractor the park hired has disposed of the vultures.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

