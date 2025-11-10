Colonial Beach police request VSP investigation after officers 'involved in use of force incident'

COLONIAL BEACH, Va. — The Colonial Beach Police Department requested the Virginia State Police (VSP) conduct an independent investigation after the department says officers were "involved in a use of force incident" over the weekend.

A statement posted by the department on Facebook said an officer conducted a traffic stop at 8:25 p.m. Saturday and found the driver had multiple outstanding warrants.

"When the driver repeatedly refused to exit the vehicle after an officer's commands, the situation escalated, resulting in a physical struggle," police said.

Colonial Beach police said a video showing one officer striking the driver has circulated online. They did not specify how many officers were involved in the incident.

The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the VSP investigation. The Colonial Beach Police Department will conduct an internal review to "determine if all policies, procedures and training standards were followed."

"Colonial Beach Police Department is committed to serving the Colonial Beah Community with integrity, courage, honor and professionalism. In furtherance of that, we are committed to full cooperation with the Virginia State Police to ensure a thorough and impartial investigation," Chief Les Parsons said. "If any actions are found to be inconsistent with our policies, procedures or professional standards, they will be addressed appropriately. Our priority remains the safety, trust and well-being of the Colonial Beach community."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube